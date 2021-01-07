Early Morning Fire on Laforest Street Being Investigated as Arson

Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, Thursday, January 7, 2021, Police received a call from City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services regarding what was determined to be a Suspicious Fire.

Fire Services responded to a residential building on Laforest Street after tenants reported smelling smoke.

Firefighters arrived on scene and could see smoke coming from one of the units.

They entered the unit and extinguished the fire.

All of the tenants were safely evacuated from the building and no one was injured, however as a result of the fire there is extensive smoke damage to the building.

Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, this incident is being investigated as an Arson.



Patrol Officers are on scene and Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division are canvassing the area.



The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to this matter is asked to call us at 7056759171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

