Eastbound Lane Of Elm Street Now Open; Police Still Investigating Tuesday Morning's Fire

Update:

Sudbury Police say the Eastbound lane towards downtown has been reopened on Elm Street.

Westbound lane traffic is being re-routed around on Hartman Avenue.

Please take alternative routes, where able. Police are still on scene and Investigation is continuing.

Original Story:

We're learning that Elm Street is completely CLOSED in both directions near Lorne Street due to a fire.

Sudbury Police say, "Elm street is closed between Lorne st and Alder st as Police and Fire are on scene a structure fire. Please take alternative routes. Update will be provided once roadway has been reopened."

This is a developing story.

We'll provide more details when they're made available to us.