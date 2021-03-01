iHeartRadio
-12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Ecole Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) Closed Until March 12th Due To COVID Case

cjos-covid6 (1)

"The health and safety of students and employees remains CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. Due to the declaration of a COVID-19 case at École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) by Public Health Sudbury and Districts and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, École Alliance St-Joseph will remain closed until Friday, March 12, 2021. At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, March 15, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details.

 

We also wish to inform families that the daycare located at École Alliance St-Joseph will also be closed until Friday, March 12, 2021.


 
To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 8 students from École Alliance St-Joseph will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom. The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts."

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram