Ecole Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) Closed Until March 12th Due To COVID Case

"The health and safety of students and employees remains CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. Due to the declaration of a COVID-19 case at École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) by Public Health Sudbury and Districts and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, École Alliance St-Joseph will remain closed until Friday, March 12, 2021. At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, March 15, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details.

We also wish to inform families that the daycare located at École Alliance St-Joseph will also be closed until Friday, March 12, 2021.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 8 students from École Alliance St-Joseph will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom. The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts."