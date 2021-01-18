Ecole St-Denis CLOSED Today (January 18) After COVID Outbreak Declaration
École St-Denis closed today January 18
Due to the declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak at École St-Denis School by Public Health Sudbury and Districts and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, École St-Denis (Sudbury) will be closed TODAY (Monday, January 18). Families will receive a communication from the school team later today. The daycare located at the school will also be closed today.
Fermeture de l’école St-Denis – aujourd’hui le 18 janvier
En raison de la déclaration d’une éclosion à la COVID-19 à l’école St-Denis par Santé publique Sudbury et districts et afin d’assurer la sécurité des élèves et du personnel, l’école St-Denis (Sudbury) sera fermée AUJOURD’HUI (lundi 18 janvier). Les familles recevront une communication de l’équipe école plus tard en journée aujourd’hui. La garderie située à l’école sera également fermée.
