Election Update: Check Your Mailbox for Your Voter Information Letter

(This is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury)

With online voting beginning next week, Voter Information Letters (VILs) for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election are currently arriving in mailboxes across the city.

Whether you wish to vote online or in person, your VIL contains important information, including:

Your elector details (name, address, ward and school board designation)

List of in-person voting dates, times and locations

Credentials and link for accessing the online voting system

Identification requirements for voting

What if I don’t receive a VIL in the mail?

If you are eligible to vote but don’t receive a VIL by October 11, you may not be on the voters’ list, or your mailing address may have been incorrect. You also won’t receive one in the mail if you updated your voter information after September 12.

You can still vote, but you will first need to get a VIL. You have two options:

Visit a Voter Registration Centre up until the close of voting on Election Day to have a new or replacement VIL issued to you; or

Visit any in-person voting location on Election Day (October 24) or an advance voting day (October 15 or 22) to check your information on the voters’ list and make any updates.

Greater Sudbury Citizen Service Centres and Libraries are designated as Voter Registration Centres during their regular operating hours until October 24, 2022. For a list of locations and operating hours, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca.

What if I receive more than one VIL?

In some instances, a voter may receive more than one VIL. If that happens, keep the letter that most accurately matches your identification. Then take one of the following steps for the duplicate letter:

Dispose of it

Print ‘Duplicate – Return to Sender’ on it and drop it in any Canada Post mailbox

Bring it with you when you go to vote and give it to an election official, letting them know it’s a duplicate

Take it to any Voter Registration Centre during their regular business hours up until the close of voting on Election Day and let them know it’s a duplicate

It is a violation of the Municipal Election Act to vote more than once in an election, and could result in fines or jail time.

How to vote

It’s important to us to ensure the voting method we use benefits the greatest number of voters. That’s why we’re providing a choice in how and when you vote:

Want to vote online? You can do so on any computer, tablet or smart phone, between 10 a.m. on October 14 and 8 p.m. on October 24.

You can do so on any computer, tablet or smart phone, between 10 a.m. on October 14 and 8 p.m. on October 24. Prefer a paper ballot? Visit any voting location between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Advance paper ballot voting will also be available at three locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, October 22. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/elections/for-voters for a full list of voting locations.

For more information on the upcoming election, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/elections.