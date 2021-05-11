iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Elm Street CLOSED Between Lorne Street & Alder Street Due To Structure Fire

182956418_468576094214224_3513758943181404194_n

We're learning that Elm Street is completely CLOSED in both directions near Lorne Street due to a fire.  

Sudbury Police say, "Elm street is closed between Lorne st and Alder st as Police and Fire are on scene a structure fire. Please take alternative routes. Update will be provided once roadway has been reopened."

This is a developing story. 

We'll provide more details when they're made available to us.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram