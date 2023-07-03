Environment Canada Calling for Multi-Day Sudbury Heat

Issued by Environment Canada at 6:04 a.m. EDT Monday 3 July 2023

Humidex values reaching 33 are expected for the next 2 days. A multi-day heat event begins today. Maximum temperatures: High twenties to low thirties. Minimum temperatures: Mid to high teens. Timing: Today to Wednesday and possibly into Thursday for some regions.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category. Extreme heat affects everyone. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.