Espanola Getting $3 Million From Ontario For Road Reconstruction

2022-23 Connecting Links Funding by Municipality

April 22, 2022

Ontario’s Connecting Links Program provides funding to eligible municipalities of up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $3 million for road projects and $5 million for bridges.

The following 14 municipalities will receive the amounts listed below:

Chatham-Kent - Rehabilitation of Dufferin Avenue (Wallaceburg) - $3,000,000

Cornwall - Environmental Assessment - Brookdale Avenue from 7th Street West to 14th Street West - $274,752

Espanola - Reconstruction of Centre Street – 2nd Avenue to McDonald's Entrance - $3,000,000

Fort Frances - Reconstruction of Kings Highway from Pit Road 2 to Oakwood Road - $1,953,017

Fort Frances - Detail Design for Reconstruction of Scott Street from Reid Avenue to Armit Avenue - $75,729

Halton Hills - Infrastructure Improvements Main Street North and School Lane Intersection (Acton) - $110,702

Halton Hills - Infrastructure Improvements Guelph Street and Sinclair Avenue Intersection (Georgetown) - $719,850

Kapuskasing - Reconstruction of Highway 11 from Service Master to Caron Street - $3,000,000

Kawartha Lakes - Reconstruction and Resurfacing of King Street - $3,000,000

Meaford - Rehabilitation of Structure 037 on Sykes Street North - $547,673

Norfolk County - Reconstruction of James Street from Argyle Avenue to Brock Avenue (Delhi) - $2,195,100

Owen Sound - Rehabilitation of 16th Street East (Phase 2) - $585,000

Rainy River - Detail Design for Rehabilitation of Atwood Avenue West from Sixth Street to Highway 600 - $60,000

Sault Ste Marie - Resurfacing of Trunk/Black Road from South Market Street to Black Road at Railway Crossing. - $2,261,059

Stratford - Resurfacing of Ontario Street - $1,350,865

Windsor - Reconstruction and signalized system upgrades on Huron Church Road. - $2,033,976