Espanola Man Facing Charges After Alleged Knife Attack
The following is a release from the Ontario Provincial Police:
On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:19 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual brandishing a knife on Panache Lake Road.
The complainant reported that they had just been attacked by a person with a knife. Police located and arrested one person.
As a result of the investigation, a 52 year-old, of Espanola, Ontario was charged with:
- Aggravated Assault
- Assault with a Weapon
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario of Court of Justice in Espanola on January 10, 2022.
