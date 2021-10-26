Espanola Man Facing Charges After Alleged Knife Attack

The following is a release from the Ontario Provincial Police:

On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:19 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual brandishing a knife on Panache Lake Road.

The complainant reported that they had just been attacked by a person with a knife. Police located and arrested one person.

As a result of the investigation, a 52 year-old, of Espanola, Ontario was charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario of Court of Justice in Espanola on January 10, 2022.