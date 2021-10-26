iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Espanola Man Facing Charges After Alleged Knife Attack

OPP

The following is a release from the Ontario Provincial Police:

On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:19 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual brandishing a knife on Panache Lake Road.

 

The complainant reported that they had just been attacked by a person with a knife. Police located and arrested one person.

 

As a result of the investigation, a 52 year-old, of Espanola, Ontario was charged with:

 

 

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario of Court of Justice in Espanola on January 10, 2022.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram