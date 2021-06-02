iHeartRadio
22°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Expecting power Interruptions in Capreol this Saturday

SudburyHydro

(Sudbury, ON)

All Greater Sudbury Hydro customers in Capreol (as well as many serviced by Hydro One in that area) will be affected by a power interruption on Saturday June 5, 2021, from 9am to 3pm.

 

Hydro One will be relocating equipment at a nearby railway crossing and the work will cause an outage for all 1530 GSH customers in Capreol as well as nearly 1600 Hydro One customers.

 

GSH is contacting affected customers via email and telephone message this evening, however customers should ensure the contact information on their account is up to date.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram