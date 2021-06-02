Expecting power Interruptions in Capreol this Saturday

(Sudbury, ON)

All Greater Sudbury Hydro customers in Capreol (as well as many serviced by Hydro One in that area) will be affected by a power interruption on Saturday June 5, 2021, from 9am to 3pm.

Hydro One will be relocating equipment at a nearby railway crossing and the work will cause an outage for all 1530 GSH customers in Capreol as well as nearly 1600 Hydro One customers.

GSH is contacting affected customers via email and telephone message this evening, however customers should ensure the contact information on their account is up to date.