Face Masks Still Required At Greater Sudbury Airport

AirportMasks

Face Masks are still required to enter the Greater Sudbury Airport Terminal 

As airline flights and passenger traffic increase at the Greater Sudbury Airport, airport management would like to remind the public that the airport is governed by Federal regulations. 

“Masking continues to be required at all times for our passengers, airport personnel and contractors, along with proof of vaccination to enter the airport terminal," comments Jean-Mathieu Chenier, Director of Marketing, Airport Excellence & Innovation. “We want the public to be informed that when they come to the Greater Sudbury Airport, they should arrive with their approved face mask and or proof of vaccination.” 

 We are pleased to announce that friends and family are welcome to enter the terminal as of last month.

The Greater Sudbury Airport was awarded the Safe Travels Stamp by the Worldwide Travel & Tourism organization during the pandemic, for meeting and exceeding international health standards. 

 

