Fall Residential Tipping Fee Holiday at Sudbury Landfills September 19-24

Reminder: Fall Residential Tipping Fee Holiday at Local Landfill and Waste Transfer Sites

Residential tipping fees at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste transfer sites will be waived from Monday, September 19, to Saturday, September 24, 2022. Greater Sudbury residents can deliver discarded household items to local landfill sites free of charge during this week.

During the Fall Residential Tipping Fee Holiday, hours of operation at all sites are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Please sort your loads for proper disposal and recycling prior to arriving at the landfill site. Examples of proper sorting categories include blue box recyclables, scrap metal and appliances, furniture, electronics, concrete, tires, leaf and yard trimmings, and regular household garbage. Prevent littering by covering trailers and truck beds when transporting waste.

Fees for household waste will be waived if delivered in a private motor vehicle. Residents who choose to rent a vehicle or borrow a commercial pickup truck to deliver their household waste must complete a Rental Vehicle Approval Form or Commercial Pickup Truck Approval Form. Applications must be submitted for approval at least one week prior to the beginning of the tipping fee holiday, by end of day on Monday, September 12, 2022. Online applications are available at greatersudbury.ca/tippingfeeholiday.

Non-residents of Greater Sudbury are not permitted access to City landfill sites. Proof of address may be required.

Be prepared for longer than usual wait times due to increased landfill traffic during the tipping fee holiday week. View the live camera feed at the Sudbury landfill site to see how busy it is before you make the trip. Check out the live feed at greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream.

For more information, download the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise App or visit greatersudbury.ca/wastemanagement.