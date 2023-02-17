Family Day In Sudbury: Here's Your Municipal Service Schedule

With the Family Day long weekend ahead, it’s a great time for some family fun. There are many indoor and outdoor activities available throughout the city for everyone to enjoy. To celebrate Family Day, reduced rates will be offered at pools, ski hill and arenas on Monday, February 20, 2023. For more information, visit the city's Holiday and PD Day Programming web page.

Municipal Service Schedule

GOVA Transit will follow a holiday service schedule on Family Day. To view the schedule, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit or call 311.

Garbage, recycling, and green cart collection are unaffected by the holiday. Landfills and the Recycling Centre will be open.

The following municipal facilities will be closed for Family Day:

• Tom Davies Square

• Citizen Service Centres and Libraries

• Fitness Centres

• Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter (Residents interested in adopting a pet must call the shelter at 705-694-7387 to schedule a visit.)

311 and the Live Web Chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca will not be available on February 20. Call 311 for urgent public works or animal control services.

Note, the City’s social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.