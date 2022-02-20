iHeartRadio
Family Day Message from Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger

BiggerBeard

Statement from the Mayor on Family Day Weekend

With beautiful weather in the forecast, I encourage everyone to make the most of this Family Day weekend by safely exploring everything our city has to offer while enjoying some much-needed quality time with those closest to you.

Whether you lace up your skates on the Ramsey Lake Skating Path, head out on one of our 330 lakes to go ice fishing, or hit the slopes at the Adanac or Lively Ski Hill, there are countless activities to get you outdoors and enjoying some fresh air.

If you are looking to support local, The Sudbury Market is open every Saturday at Science North from 10 AM to 2 PM and restaurants have once again reopened their doors for you to dine-in and enjoy a meal.

There are endless opportunities to rediscover Greater Sudbury this winter, and if you need ideas, please visit: https://discoversudbury.ca/

As always, I urge everyone to wear a mask, please get vaccinated, and be mindful of reduced capacity limits and physical distancing requirements. COVID-19 is still very present in our community, and I share my sincerest condolences to those who have lost family members during the pandemic. Together, we must continue to do our part to reduce case counts and make sure we safely enter each stage of reopening going forward.

On that note, thank you to everyone on the frontlines who is working hard this long weekend to keep our community safe, and I wish all residents a wonderful Family Day.

Mayor Brian Bigger

City of Greater Sudbury

