Family Entertainment Centre Being Constructed At Timberwolf Golf Course In Sudbury

Golf Sudbury had THIS to say on facebook Monday:

"Exciting new project started up at Timberwolf GC.

Between the driving range and Maley Drive. Pelz Player Greens-yes that Dave Pelz- is installing the first of its kind in Canada- an 18 hole artificial grass putting course right here in Sudbury.

They are as excited about this project as we are.

We will be putting in solar lights for evening play, a food trailer and a children’s play area too as we aim to turn this area into a family entertainment centre.

Opening in June/21.

Updates here as construction progresses!"