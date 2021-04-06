Family Entertainment Centre Being Constructed At Timberwolf Golf Course In Sudbury
Golf Sudbury had THIS to say on facebook Monday:
"Exciting new project started up at Timberwolf GC.
Between the driving range and Maley Drive. Pelz Player Greens-yes that Dave Pelz- is installing the first of its kind in Canada- an 18 hole artificial grass putting course right here in Sudbury.
They are as excited about this project as we are.
We will be putting in solar lights for evening play, a food trailer and a children’s play area too as we aim to turn this area into a family entertainment centre.
Opening in June/21.
Updates here as construction progresses!"
