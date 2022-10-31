Family Of 3 Dies After Murder-Suicide In Coniston

UPDATE FROM SUDBURY POLICE:



Through the investigation, the three individuals have been identified as 46 year old Brian Desormeaux, 43 year old Janet Desormeaux and 17 year old Ashton Desormeaux; a father, mother and son who all lived in the residence.

This incident is being investigated as a Murder Suicide and we continue to work in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.

This is an extremely tragic situation that has deeply impacted families, friends and the community. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who has been affected by this incident and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family’s loved ones during this very emotional time.

We continue to work with our community partners in order to provide support services to those who require it.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"On October 30, 2022 at 6:20 pm Officers were dispatched to a residence on Caruso Street in Coniston in relation to an unknown trouble.

Officers arrived at the scene and made entry into the home as there were immediate concerns for the person’s well-being.

Upon entering the home, Officers located three people deceased.

At this time, their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division are working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

The post mortems will be conducted through the Coroner in order to assist in determining the cause of death.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Officers will be on scene and in the area canvassing for information.

This is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477"