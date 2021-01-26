Family Who Lost Entire Home Due To Recent Fire Has A Heartfelt Message For The Sudbury Community
(Photo: Chantal Beauparlant)
Chantal Beauparlant posted the following in the Valley East Facebook group, after losing home to a fire recently:
"We would like to say thank you to everyone that are supporting our family do to our home behind perish in a blink of eye ,because of this fire. We where very very lucky to escape this tragedy. This is when you see how valuable life is. our cat did not make it out..rest in piece Bruce.
Make sure you all practice of an escape planed and your fire alarms are working. It saved us .
Also a big thanks to all the fire fighters that where there in a record time ... for all the long hours they put in , Also putting their life on the line thank you to every single one of you.
Again thank you to everyone it is so overwhelming all of the texts and donations and support you have all show us . Roy and I and kids will pay it forward one day . Cuz that’s what life’s about helping others . Merci from the bottom of our hearts .
Roy&Chantal
And all the kids"
