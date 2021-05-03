iHeartRadio
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old Man

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police issued the following release Monday morning:

"Around 11:30 p.m. on May 2, 2021, we received a call regarding a single vehicle collision at the roundabout on Maley Drive at Lansing Avenue involving a motorcycle.

Police along with City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Paramedic Services were dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival, Paramedics located the driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle unresponsive.

The 44 year old man was transported to hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased by Medical professionals.

His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

Through the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.

Members of our Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate this incident and anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171."

