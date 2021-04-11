Fatal Fire On Bruce Street Sunday Morning Claims Lives Of 2 Sudbury Residents

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, we received a call from City of Greater Fire Services as Firefighters were on scene of a structural fire at a residential building on Bruce Street in Greater Sudbury.

Through the investigation, it has been determined that there were four individuals inside of the unit where the fire originated.

One of the individuals, a 37 year old man was able to escape by jumping from a second story window, unfortunately two of the individuals, a 50 year old man and a 26 year old woman were pronounced deceased on scene and the third individual, a 33 year old woman sustained critical injuries.

Both the 37 year old man and the 33 year old woman were transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services where they remain in critical condition.

Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those impacted by this tragic event.

The names of the individuals will not be released out of respect for their families’ wishes and we ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult and emotional time.

None of the other residents in the building at the time of the fire sustained any injuries, however a number of residents were displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents with accommodations until they are able to return home.

Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division are working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office in relation to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call us at 705-675-9171."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTHER WEEKEND FIRES:

There were two other fires in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night. The first happened in a third floor apartment on St.Anne's Road. Careless smoking was likely the cause of that fire. Everyone in the City View Gardens apartments had to be evacuated due to smoke. No one was injured and the fire was contained to one unit.

The other fire was at a home on Chapman Street in New Sudbury. It's believed that it started in the basement. Officials say it caused minimal damage and there were no injuries. The cause is still being investigated.