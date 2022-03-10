Fatal Snowmobile Collision Claims Life Of 41 Year-Old Man

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Just before 1:30 p.m. on March 9, 2022, we received a call regarding a single snowmobile collision on Whitewater Lake near the end of Fire Route P in Azilda. The snowmobile was being driven eastbound when it struck a snow drift and the driver was ejected from the vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

Members of our Rural Community Response and Traffic Management Units arrived on scene, as well as, Paramedics from the City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services.

Paramedics began life saving measures on the 41 year old man who was transported to hospital, however, he was unfortunately pronounced deceased at hospital by medical professionals.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171."