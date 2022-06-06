iHeartRadio
Fatal Vehicle Collision Reported North Of Webbwood

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On June 4, 2022 at approximately 9:05 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the North East Region Emergency Response Team and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision north of Webbwood.

The deceased passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Jordan ANSTEY, 24-years-old from Espanola.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.

Further updates will be provided when available."

