March 1, 2022 Release from HSN

February $587,608 HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Winner is Adele Kinnonen

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that February’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $587,608 has been won by Adele Kinnonen of Coniston (ticket # U-13559730).

“It’s definitely overwhelming – I was just talking to my husband about purchasing a barrel sauna and how that might put some home improvements to the wayside,” said Adele, “But I guess that’s not a problem anymore! I’ve been buying tickets every month since the start. It’s such a great way to support our hospital and the chance to win some money is great, too. It doesn’t even feel real that I won.”

“It’s always great to start the day with a life-changing phone call. I am sure our winner, Adele, will remember this call for a life-time, as she just won close to six hundred thousand dollars in the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Adele’s story is like so many others who play the HSN 50/50; you just never know when you’re going to be the next big winner – and we’re so glad that we can help change someone’s life with this lottery. Our entire Northeast community are winners each month as well, since these funds support enhancing care for patients across our region.”

The March HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca and we want to bring extra luck to ticket purchasers this month. With multiple cash draws throughout the month, including a $10,000 early bird prize on March 9th, twelve $300 bonus cash prizes, a $3,000 St. Patrick’s Day cash draw and the grand prize – you will have to check your pockets for a four-leaf clover. See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. Any tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draw or bonus cash draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the March 17th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before 8:00 a.m. on March 17th.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the March draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.