Feel Good Friday: OPP Brighten The Day Of Young Brady Who Wants To Become A Police Officer One Day
We love sharing stories like these...
Kapuskasing OPP member "PC Proulx, and PC Chartrand stopped and spoke to Brady yesterday, who is hoping to someday become a police officer!
Brady got to see all the bells and whistles, and got a chance to wear the ERT vest!
Thank you officers for making his day special!"
You may be interested in...
-
OPP: Overnight Collision Claims The Life Of 60 Year-Old Chelmsford WomanThe Ministry of Transportation (MTO) had originally reported highway 144 was closed due to a collision.
-
OPP Identify & Charge Sudbury Man After Fatal HWY 144 Weekend CrashPreliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Traveling 130 km/h In Posted 80 ZoneA 24 year-old from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving & speeding.