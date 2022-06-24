iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Feel Good Friday: OPP Brighten The Day Of Young Brady Who Wants To Become A Police Officer One Day

FV8mFmMXgAIgy9m

We love sharing stories like these...

PHOTO CREDIT: OPP Northeast

Kapuskasing OPP member "PC Proulx, and PC Chartrand stopped and spoke to Brady yesterday, who is hoping to someday become a police officer!

Brady got to see all the bells and whistles, and got a chance to wear the ERT vest!

Thank you officers for making his day special!"

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram