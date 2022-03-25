Feel Good Friday - Sudbury Man Stops Traffic To Help Senior Cross The Road

Pure Country received the following message from Sudbury's Linda Heldman:

"My son got some praise today for something that should be so common. Unfortunately, nobody was coming to this lady's aid and when my son saw her, his first instinct was to help. He wouldn't have told anyone but, in this case, a picture and a message to his boss started an email thread that spread quickly through the office. I'm proud of him for what he did."

In another email, it said:

"KC stopped to help a lady who had fallen with her walker and no one was stopping! So he stopped traffic and ended up helping her across the street."

Great job to this mystery good samaritan!