Fire at Fisher Plant on Skead Road in Sudbury

Fisher

Great Sudbury Fire Services is on the scene of a fire involving multiple units at the Fisher Wavy Skead Pit.  Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell reports that tanker operations are occurring in the area and asks that everyone please be cautious and stay away from the scene.

Sudbury Paramedics were on the scene this morning assisting with rehabilitation and medical checks at the fire scene. Volunteer and Career Firefighters were both called to the scene to control the fire.

This is a developing story.  More details will be posted as they become available.

 

