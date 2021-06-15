Fire Ban Has Officially Been Lifted In Sudbury

The following is from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, the City of Greater Sudbury will lift the fire ban declared June 7, 2021.

The ban was declared because of extreme temperatures, dry conditions and safety concerns related to preventable wildfires and their spread. Although weather conditions have improved, the fire hazard in Greater Sudbury and area remains high.

While campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, and other types of outdoor burning are permitted, please be safe and cautious around any outdoor fires, and never leave a fire unattended.

The City continues to closely monitor the fire hazard status and will inform residents should the fire ban be reinstated.

For information about open air burning in Greater Sudbury, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.

For information on restricted fire zones and fires within the province, visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry's website and see their Forest Fire Info Map.

