Fire Ban Now In Effect For Greater Sudbury

An undated image of a campfire.

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

With an increase in area brush fires and dry conditions expected to continue through the coming days, the City of Greater Sudbury has declared an open-air fire ban effective tonight, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.

 

 All open-air fires, including campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, fireworks, and any other type of outdoor burning, are prohibited. All open-air fire permits are cancelled for the duration of the ban. Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues and outdoor propane fireplaces are still permitted.

 

Conditions will be monitored daily. We will update residents when conditions improve enough for the ban to be lifted.

 

To report a fire during a ban, call 911. Should a violation of the fire ban result in response by firefighters, individuals responsible may be fined and could be charged for the full cost of the service call.

 

Updates can be found at www.greatersudbury.ca/fireservices

 

