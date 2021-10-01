Fire Crews Battling Blaze At Former Theatre Cambrian/ St. Eugene Building
Details are scarce at this point, but we know that Sudbury fire crews are on the scene at the former Theatre Cambrian / St Eugene building (Downtown), as there is a fire in main building.
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says the blaze is under control, but more work needs to be completed.
Please avoid the area.
