Fire Rangers Continue To Battle 221 Hectare 'Sudbury 7' Wildfire

FSlIGu6WYAIweEA

PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires 

FireRangers continue to respond to Sudbury 7, a 221-hectare fire located east of Ashigami Lake in Sudbury District.

If you see a waterbomber overhead while on a waterway, promptly move to the shore and allow them to scoop safely.

Steer clear of waterbombers! (photo taken May 10)

That being said, a reminder that there is an open-air fire ban effective in Sudbury.  

All open-air fires, including campfires, chimney fireplaces, crop residue fires, fireworks, and any other type of outdoor burning, are prohibited.

All open-air fire permits are cancelled for the duration of the ban.  

Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues and outdoor propane fireplaces are still permitted.  

More info is at greatersudbury.c

Global Outbreak COVID-19

