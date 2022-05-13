Fire Rangers Continue To Battle 221 Hectare 'Sudbury 7' Wildfire
PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires
FireRangers continue to respond to Sudbury 7, a 221-hectare fire located east of Ashigami Lake in Sudbury District.
If you see a waterbomber overhead while on a waterway, promptly move to the shore and allow them to scoop safely.
Steer clear of waterbombers! (photo taken May 10)
That being said, a reminder that there is an open-air fire ban effective in Sudbury.
All open-air fires, including campfires, chimney fireplaces, crop residue fires, fireworks, and any other type of outdoor burning, are prohibited.
All open-air fire permits are cancelled for the duration of the ban.
Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues and outdoor propane fireplaces are still permitted.
More info is at greatersudbury.ca
