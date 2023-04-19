FIVE HOST JAMESTOWN JACKALS IN DOUBLE HEADER WEEKEND WITH JERSEY NIGHT & FAN FEST

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury FIVE return to the UNDERGROUND this weekend to take on the Jamestown Jackals in back-to-back games. Saturday's game is scheduled for a 7pm tip-off while Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2pm start.



The FIVE are on a four-game win streak as they defeated the Windsor Express on Thursday in a 129-117 victory and secured home-court advantage for the first round of playoffs. The FIVE also swept L’Academie D’Alma last weekend with a 135-101 win Saturday, and another convincing 114-85 win Sunday. Three Sudbury players averaged 20+ points this week; JD Miller with 25.5 ppg, AJ Mosby Jr with 22.7 ppg and Braylon Rayson with 20.7 ppg.



Saturday is Jersey Night sponsored by Lake City Realty. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Sudbury FIVE practice jersey. The jersey’s will be handed out in the upper front lobby of the Sudbury Community Arena. Lake City Realty will be on hand with great prizes and giveaways for lucky fans. Make sure to visit their table courtside for more information.

Sunday’s game is sponsored by Nickel City Ninjas, who will be on-hand with prizes for lucky fans. Four contestants will get to try their luck in a halftime Ninja competition. Fans are encouraged to come down early and take in the Fan Fest festivities at the Sudbury Arena which will include face painting, free BBQ, bouncy castles, player meet and greets and much more with great prizes to win all day long! Fans are even invited to shoot around on the court between 11:30am to 12:25pm. Festivities begin at 11:30am with the BBQ beginning around Noon. Nickel City Ninjas will also have a mini-Ninja course setup courtside and will be on hand with prizes for lucky fans. Make sure to also stop by for more information.

Following every Sunday game, all fans are invited to meet the FIVE for an autograph session. Kids 10 and under receive admission for only $10 all season long.

Don’t miss any end-to-end action! The party is just beginning. All remaining games have huge standing implications for the FIVE to remain in the top seed. Make sure to secure your tickets for both upcoming games now at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

For more information visit, thefive.ca