Float Plane Crash on Lake Wanapitei in Sudbury

There was a float plane crash on Lake Wanapitei just before 11:30 this morning. Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says the single occupant of the plane was not injured and that Great Sudbury Fire Services Water rescue crews and Paramedics along with local Volunteer Firefighters are on scene.  With the help of local boaters they were able to assess the situation and bring the pilot to shore.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

