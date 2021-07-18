Float Plane Crash on Lake Wanapitei in Sudbury
There was a float plane crash on Lake Wanapitei just before 11:30 this morning. Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says the single occupant of the plane was not injured and that Great Sudbury Fire Services Water rescue crews and Paramedics along with local Volunteer Firefighters are on scene. With the help of local boaters they were able to assess the situation and bring the pilot to shore.
You may be interested in...
-
Float Plane Crash on Lake Wanapitei in SudburyThere was a float plane crash on Lake Wanapitei just before 11:30 this morning. Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says the single occupant of the plane was not injured and that Great Sudbury Fire Services Water rescue crews and Paramedics along with local Volunteer Firefighters are on scene.
-
Travelling Inflatable Splash Park Making Stop In Sudbury August 1-15!Tickets are available now, online.
-
Sudbury Police Arrest Man In Connection To Multiple Break & Enters In New SudburyGreat job Sudbury Police!