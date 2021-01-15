Food Recall Warning - Harvest Brand Polish Sausages May Be Unsafe Due To Undercooking
Harvest Meats is recalling Harvest brand Polish Sausages from the marketplace due to undercooking. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.
|Harvest
|Polish Sausages
|675 g
|0 57393 70017 8
|
BEST BEFORE 2021MR15
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Undercooked food may contain bacterial pathogens which can make you sick.
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
