For Shelley Karst of Sudbury $1 has turned into $100,000 Encore Win

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Shelley Karst of Sudbury. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 3, 2022 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000!

Shelley, a weekly lottery player, said she discovered her win on a typical Sunday morning which quickly turned into an extraordinary day. “I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and thought I won $100, which I was happy about,” she recalled. “When I scanned it a second time, I realized I won $100,000! My hands began to shake, and I felt like I was going to pass out!” she said.

The 45-year-old said it’s a surreal feeling. “It feels like a dream – like I’m floating in the clouds.”

Shelley said the first thing she will purchase is a new bed. “The rest will be put into savings and investments.”

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rehan’s Your Independent Grocer on Regent Street in Sudbury.