iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Forest Fire Hazard Remains High In Northern Ontario; 2 New Fires Confirmed In The Northeast

image (1)

​It's officially forest fire season in Ontario.  

Temperatures are rising & conditions are dry out there.  Here's the latest update:

  • There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region
    • Sudbury 7 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 2 kilometres west of highway 144, and approximately 3 kilometres north of Benny.
    • Bancroft 4 was confirmed late this afternoon west of Skootamatta Lake. It measures 4 hectares and is not yet under control at the time of this update.
  • There are three other active fires in the region, they are either being held or under control.
  • The fire hazard is predominantly high in the Northeast region, except for the Far North which is presenting a low to moderate hazard 
  • A few areas in the region are showing an extreme hazard, namely: Bancroft and surrounding areas; Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas; West Nipissing; and an area east of Foleyet along highway 101.

FOR MORE INFO, CLICK HERE!

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram