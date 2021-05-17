Forest Fire Hazard Remains High In Northern Ontario; 2 New Fires Confirmed In The Northeast
It's officially forest fire season in Ontario.
Temperatures are rising & conditions are dry out there. Here's the latest update:
- There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region
- Sudbury 7 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 2 kilometres west of highway 144, and approximately 3 kilometres north of Benny.
- Bancroft 4 was confirmed late this afternoon west of Skootamatta Lake. It measures 4 hectares and is not yet under control at the time of this update.
- There are three other active fires in the region, they are either being held or under control.
- The fire hazard is predominantly high in the Northeast region, except for the Far North which is presenting a low to moderate hazard
- A few areas in the region are showing an extreme hazard, namely: Bancroft and surrounding areas; Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas; West Nipissing; and an area east of Foleyet along highway 101.
