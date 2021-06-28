iHeartRadio
Forest Fire North Of Capreol Has Shrunk In Size; Still Under Control

As of June 27th, 2021: 

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon.

There are five active fires in the region, all are under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Northeast Region.

 

As for SUD 42 (North of Capreol/Northwest of LakeWanapitei): 

Still under control.  It's size has shrunk to 56 hectares. 

For more info, head to ontario.ca/forestfire 

 

