Forest Fire North Of Capreol Has Shrunk In Size; Still Under Control
As of June 27th, 2021:
There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon.
There are five active fires in the region, all are under control.
The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Northeast Region.
As for SUD 42 (North of Capreol/Northwest of LakeWanapitei):
Still under control. It's size has shrunk to 56 hectares.
For more info, head to ontario.ca/forestfire
Accelerated 2nd COVID Shot Available in Sudbury Starting MondayStarting Monday, June 28, anyone 18 and over in Sudbury and Districts who got a 1st dose mRNA vaccine will be eligible to book a second dose ahead of schedule. Public Health has expanded 2nd dose eligibility for its walk-in clinics to anyone aged 18 with certain conditions. Details at phsd.ca
Sudbury Man Thanked By Police For Preventing An Impaired Driving IncidentLast week, Scott, a keen community member contacted Police regarding an impaired driver. Yesterday, Constable Hinds, Auxiliary Member Powell and Constable Kitchikake had the opportunity to thank Scott in person.
There have been over 400 fires across the province that have burned up over 30,000 hectares so for this year.