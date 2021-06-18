iHeartRadio
Forest Fire North Of Capreol Now 62 Hectares In Size; Not Yet Under Control

5 new forest fires were discovered in Northern Ontario yesterday...Just 1 of those is in the Sudbury area.  

Sudbury 46 is .5 of a hectare in size, and is located southeast of Burwash.  

Sudbury 42 is the biggest in size at 62 hectares, northwest of Wanapitei Provincial Park.  It's not yet under control.

  • There are seven other active fires in the Northeast region, of these, two are not under control, four are being held and one is under control.
    • Sudbury 42 is 30.5 hectares and not under control at the time of this update. This fire is located northwest of Wanapitei Provincial Park.
    • Sudbury 43 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. The fire is located east of Sudbury 42.
  • The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme across the Northeast region today.

To learn more, head to ontario.ca/forestfires

