Forest Fire North Of Capreol Now 62 Hectares In Size; Not Yet Under Control

5 new forest fires were discovered in Northern Ontario yesterday...Just 1 of those is in the Sudbury area.

Sudbury 46 is .5 of a hectare in size, and is located southeast of Burwash.

Sudbury 42 is the biggest in size at 62 hectares, northwest of Wanapitei Provincial Park. It's not yet under control.

There are seven other active fires in the Northeast region, of these, two are not under control, four are being held and one is under control. Sudbury 42 is 30.5 hectares and not under control at the time of this update. This fire is located northwest of Wanapitei Provincial Park. Sudbury 43 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. The fire is located east of Sudbury 42.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme across the Northeast region today.

