Forest Fire North Of Capreol Now 62 Hectares In Size; Not Yet Under Control
5 new forest fires were discovered in Northern Ontario yesterday...Just 1 of those is in the Sudbury area.
Sudbury 46 is .5 of a hectare in size, and is located southeast of Burwash.
Sudbury 42 is the biggest in size at 62 hectares, northwest of Wanapitei Provincial Park. It's not yet under control.
- There are seven other active fires in the Northeast region, of these, two are not under control, four are being held and one is under control.
- Sudbury 42 is 30.5 hectares and not under control at the time of this update. This fire is located northwest of Wanapitei Provincial Park.
- Sudbury 43 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. The fire is located east of Sudbury 42.
- The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme across the Northeast region today.
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.