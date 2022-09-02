Former Coach Returns to the Sudbury Five

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury FIVE are pleased to announce that Head Coach and General Manager Logan Stutz will be returning to the Five for the upcoming 2022-23 season and has signed a 3-year deal with the club. “I am delighted with the return of Logan to the Sudbury Five,” said Bob Johnston, SWSE Chief Operating Officer. “While Logan’s time with Boston College was a wonderful experience, Logan felt that a return to Sudbury was the most attractive for his career and his family. There is no denying that Logan had a special connection with the Sudbury fans and our community. In a very short time, he developed close friendships and special bonds in Sudbury, and ultimately these friendships were important factors in his decision to return.

From a career perspective, Logan wants an opportunity to set down roots in Sudbury and commit long term to the Sudbury Five. With his leadership I have no doubt that the Sudbury Five will be contending for a NBLC championship this season.” "When I first arrived in Sudbury, I promised the community a team they would fall in love with, and what I didn't realize is that the community had other plans,” said Logan. “The community provided my family with fans and a city that we fell in love with. Leaving was an extremely tough decision for my family but coming back was an easy one. Sudbury is now home thanks to the community and the fans! Let’s go Five!" Coach Stutz coached the FIVE for two seasons (2018-2020), before departing Sudbury in July 2021 after being named Director of Player Development with Boston College Men’s Basketball.

Joining Stutz behind the bench this season will be Assistant Coach Denis Gauthier who will take on an increased role with the team this year following his recent retirement from LaSalle Secondary. Gauthier has also been with the club since its inaugural season while also teaching full-time.