iHeartRadio
-19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Former St. Charles College Alumni Sends Good Vibes From The Ice Of Lake Louise

BANFSKATES

It's not everyday you see a St. Charles College Cards Hockey coat on the ice in Banff National Park.

Nathan Higgins, who lives in Alberta and works for the Mount Royal University mens’ hockey program went for a skate recently on the pretty blue glacier ice of Lake Louise with his wife. 

The glacier waters come from the Victoria Glacier on the mountains behind the lake. 

Higgins graduated from SCC in the 80s and is a proud graduate so he wears his old coat all the time.  He was the SCC goaltender back in the day. Every year, he donates to the school's hockey program and comes to a couple games to talk to the players.  This year, due to travel restrictions, he sent the school and its staff and players pictures instead. 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram