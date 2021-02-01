Former St. Charles College Alumni Sends Good Vibes From The Ice Of Lake Louise
It's not everyday you see a St. Charles College Cards Hockey coat on the ice in Banff National Park.
Nathan Higgins, who lives in Alberta and works for the Mount Royal University mens’ hockey program went for a skate recently on the pretty blue glacier ice of Lake Louise with his wife.
The glacier waters come from the Victoria Glacier on the mountains behind the lake.
Higgins graduated from SCC in the 80s and is a proud graduate so he wears his old coat all the time. He was the SCC goaltender back in the day. Every year, he donates to the school's hockey program and comes to a couple games to talk to the players. This year, due to travel restrictions, he sent the school and its staff and players pictures instead.
