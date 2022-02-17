iHeartRadio
Freezing Rain and Icy Roads in Sudbury Region Cancel School Buses

SchoolBus

❗️TRANSPORTATION CANCELLED, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN - SUDBURY, ESPANOLA, MASSEY AND MANITOULIN DISTRICTS❗️

Due to the icy conditions on most residential and rural roads and in the interest of safety, this decision has been made.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled all school buses in Sudbury and Districts as well as Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island this morning. Freezing rain continues with temperatures expected to drop to minus 12 by this afternoon making driving treacherous. 

Schools remain open today but parents and students will be responsible for getting to school on their own.  Parents will need to pick up their children at the end of the school day.

The lastest information on school bus transportation is available at businfo.ca

 

