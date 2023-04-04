Freezing Rain Warning Issued For Sudbury
Freezing rain likely tonight followed by rain Wednesday.
Hazards: Freezing rain with ice accretion of 5 mm possible.
Isolated power outages are likely.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Timing: Freezing rain beginning this evening or tonight changing to rain Wednesday morning.
Discussion: A brief period of snow or ice pellets is expected before a changeover to freezing rain tonight followed by a transition to rain Wednesday morning. The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday evening.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long-lasting transportation delays.
