Freezing Rain Warning Issued For Sudbury Wednesday

Freezing rain is expected today (Wednesday)



Precipitation is expected to begin late this morning or early afternoon and may initially fall as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain. A few hours of freezing rain is likely before the precipitation transitions to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise.



Up to 2 mm of ice accretion is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.