Friday's Reminder: Never Underestimate The Power Of A Kind Comment To A Stranger

On the Ward 2 Community Facebook page, Amanda posted the following:

"Never underestimate the power of a simple kind comment to a stranger.

I'm not going to lie, I've had a couple of emotionally trying days this week. More like several over the last month or so.

Shoutout to the wonderful worker at the Lively Post Office. Eva, I think?! I should have asked, but I was distracted by the feeling of cheer she brought me.

She turned around an emotionally drained day and made me feel like a million bucks. One simple comment/compliment. Thank you for making a huge difference in this worn out shift working momma."

