Friends Of Temagami Stop By Paradise Lagoon For Clean Up & Maintenance
"The Friends of Temagami were recently by Paradise Lagoon in the Wolf Lake area to provide some clean up and maintenance.
The area was mostly tidy and clean, needing only some attention."
You may be interested in...
-
Police Searching For Two Missing Teenagers; Last Seen August 1st In Sturgeon FallsIf you have any information, call Police immediately.
-
Michéle Beaulieu and her family win $525,475 in July’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize DrawMichéle Beaulieu and her family win $525,475 in July’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw
-
Highway 69 Closed at the BypassHighway 69 is closed at the bypass