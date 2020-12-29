G2 Driver Caught Speeding 169 KM/H In A Posted 80 Zone Near Dowling
Sudbury Police with a simple reminder...SLOW DOWN!
Police say that late Monday night, a G2 Driver was charged with Stunt Driving
Police clocked the driver speeding 169 km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone on Hwy 144 near Dowling...And driving his friends vehicle!
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 13 Year-OldXzavier Elias (13 Years of Age) was last seen in the area of Second Avenue on the 26th of December 2020.
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Deceased Person in Apartment on KathleenGreater Sudbury Police report that they received a call yesterday in relation to a person found deceased at a residence on Kathleen Street. Officers are currently on the scene along with members of the Criminal Investigations Unit. No other details are available at this time.
-
G2 Driver Caught Speeding 169 KM/H In A Posted 80 Zone Near DowlingAnd, this person was not even driving their own vehicle!