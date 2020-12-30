iHeartRadio
Garage Fire In Valley East Wednesday Morning; No Injuries Reported

Garage fire this morning had Sudbury Fire Crews busy in the Valley East area as 4 stations attended.

Quick response had this fire under control and contained.

No injuries to report.

Fire has been deemed not suspicious and damage estimated at approximately $50,000 

Please be cautious with disposal of burnt ashes and bbq coals.

Can be very dangerous!

