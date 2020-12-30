Garage Fire In Valley East Wednesday Morning; No Injuries Reported
Garage fire this morning had Sudbury Fire Crews busy in the Valley East area as 4 stations attended.
Quick response had this fire under control and contained.
No injuries to report.
Fire has been deemed not suspicious and damage estimated at approximately $50,000
Please be cautious with disposal of burnt ashes and bbq coals.
Can be very dangerous!
You may be interested in...
-
Good News: Sudbury Police Have Located 13 Year-Old Xzavier Elias In Good HealthXzavier Elias (13 Years of Age) had been missing since Boxing Day
-
G2 Driver Caught Speeding 169 KM/H In A Posted 80 Zone Near DowlingAnd, this person was not even driving their own vehicle!
-
Drivers In Hanmer Can Expect Delays In The Area Of HWY 69 North; Hydro Pole Is DownBe careful out there!