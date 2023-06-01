Garson Arena Proposed To Be Renamed After The Legendary George Armstrong

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

On January 12, 2023, the Nickel Centre Minor Hockey Association put forward a formal request to rename the Garson Community Centre and Arena as the George Armstrong Community Centre and Arena.

George Armstrong is a Hall of Fame forward and captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team which won four Stanley Cup championships in the 1960s, one of the first players of Indigenous descent to score in the National Hockey League and former resident of the communities of Skead and Falconbridge.

Following the process established by the City’s Building, Property and Park Naming Policy, the application has been circulated to the Mayor and all members of Council, the City’s Executive Leadership Team and appropriate City departments for initial review of the naming request. A report was also presented to the City’s Community and Emergency Services Committee on April 10, 2023.

If you would like to comment on the renaming of the Garson Community Centre and Arena, please share your feedback at www.overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca before June 30, 2023. The renaming of the Garson Community Centre and Arena will also be the focus of a community meeting at the Arena (100 Church St., Garson) on June 15, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To view George Armstrong’s Hockey Hall of Fame profile, visit https://www.hhof.com/HonouredMembers/MemberDetails.html?type=Player&mem=p197501&list=.

To learn more about the City of Greater Sudbury’s naming policy, visit

https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/parks-and-playgrounds1/name-a-building-property-or-park/.