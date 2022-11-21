Garson Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Being Pulled Over Near Espanola

The following is a release from the OPP:

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in the town of Espanola.

The complainant reported a vehicle driving erratically and police located it a short time later on Centre Street. It was determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. They were subsequently arrested and returned to detachment for further tests. Police seized suspected cocaine and two firearms before towing the vehicle.

A 38 year-old from Garson was charged with:

Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on January 16, 2023.

The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.