iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Generous Donation Helps Samaritan Centre Purchase Much-Needed Winter Items

251960601_6376744912399548_5738327292366867084_n

The Samaritan Centre in Sudbury posted on social media recently & said,

"Thanks to a generous community friend, we were able to purchase $1500 worth of winter items for our beloved clients." 

The Samaritan Centre also recently received extra funding worth 37 thousand dollars, to extend its hours to better serve the vulnerable population.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram