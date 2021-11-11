Generous Donation Helps Samaritan Centre Purchase Much-Needed Winter Items
The Samaritan Centre in Sudbury posted on social media recently & said,
"Thanks to a generous community friend, we were able to purchase $1500 worth of winter items for our beloved clients."
The Samaritan Centre also recently received extra funding worth 37 thousand dollars, to extend its hours to better serve the vulnerable population.
