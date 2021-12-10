Genesis Hospitality Will Construct A Flagship Hotel At Sudbury's KED

The following is a release from the Kingsway Entertainment District representatives:

Genesis has entered into an agreement with Kingsway Entertainment District Inc. to develop and construct a flagship hotel in conjunction with Gateway Casinos and the City of Greater Sudbury at the KED. This hotel will represent a major investment in the City of Greater Sudbury.



“We are incredibly excited to finally make this announcement. We have been dealing with Genesis since well before COVID. They have visited us on several occasions, and we have walked the site. Genesis Hospitality is the perfect fit. They share the same vision as we do. They are ambitious and resourceful. They care about community and growth, just like us.” Dario Zulich, KED

“We look forward to working with the City of Greater Sudbury, Gateway and the Developer on this visionary and transformative project for Sudbury. We will be constructing the biggest and the best hotel in Northern Ontario with a major brand to be announced shortly.” Kevin Swark, GENESIS HOSPITALITY

“Genesis Hospitality is a welcome addition to this project. It completes the partnership going forward with the plan. As a member of this community, it will contribute to future economic growth and the success of the KED.” Mayor Brian Bigger, CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY