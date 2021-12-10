iHeartRadio
-2°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Genesis Hospitality Will Construct A Flagship Hotel At Sudbury's KED

1126-su-a1-ignored

The following is a release from the Kingsway Entertainment District representatives:

Genesis has entered into an agreement with Kingsway Entertainment District Inc. to develop and construct a flagship hotel in conjunction with Gateway Casinos and the City of Greater Sudbury at the KED. This hotel will represent a major investment in the City of Greater Sudbury.


“We are incredibly excited to finally make this announcement. We have been dealing with Genesis since well before COVID. They have visited us on several occasions, and we have walked the site. Genesis Hospitality is the perfect fit. They share the same vision as we do. They are ambitious and resourceful. They care about community and growth, just like us.” Dario Zulich, KED
“We look forward to working with the City of Greater Sudbury, Gateway and the Developer on this visionary and transformative project for Sudbury. We will be constructing the biggest and the best hotel in Northern Ontario with a major brand to be announced shortly.” Kevin Swark, GENESIS HOSPITALITY
“Genesis Hospitality is a welcome addition to this project. It completes the partnership going forward with the plan. As a member of this community, it will contribute to future economic growth and the success of the KED.” Mayor Brian Bigger, CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram