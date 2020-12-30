Get Ready For More Snow Today; Special Weather Advisory In Effect For Sudbury
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning and afternoon.
Snow will arrive across the region this morning and become heavy at times through the morning and early this afternoon.
Reduced visibilities in heavy snow and accumulating snow up to 10 cm by this afternoon will create poor winter driving conditions.
Conditions are expected to improve this evening.
